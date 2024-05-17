Nicola Spring Rustic Wooden Hanging Photo Frame - 6 x 4" - Natural

This gorgeous frame forms part of the stunning Nicola Spring range.

Featuring a shabby chic design and made from driftwood they are the perfect addition to any room in any home.

Share those special moments in this chic and rustic frame.

There are many other frames in the range, each as perfect as the other and look fantastic next to each other.