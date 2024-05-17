Outsunny Garden Rattan Furniture Set 2 Seater Patio Sun Lounger

A two-piece garden day bed which can be used together or separately: lie or sit in the sun with this rattan lounger from Outsunny. The two-seater sun bed back is adjustable to different positions and both come with padded cushions - the extra pillows for even more support. Steel frame of the double lounger for strength, wrapped in PE wicker for extra durability and wear for the rattan day bed. The outdoor day bed is completed with hinged sides which act as a side table.