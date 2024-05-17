Outsunny 3 Pcs Rocking Chair Bistro Set Furniture Rattan Wicker Brown

This Outsunny rocking chair set is an ideal addition to your outdoor garden patio. The set consists of 2 rocking chairs and a coffee table with tempered glass. Made from a steel frame and covered with PE rattan to match any indoor or outdoor decoration. The set comes complete with 8cm padded cushions for your comfort. Kick back, relax, and enjoy the smooth rocking glide while indulging yourself in your outdoor space.