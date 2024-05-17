Outsunny Rocking Chair Swing Bench Loveseat Metal Bronze Outdoor

This Outsunny 2 seater garden rocking chair is a great piece of furniture to have in your garden and patio. Made from metal in a bronze finish, it will be a great compliment to any home. The curved garden bench is a single seater with rocking function and comes with armrests making it comfortable while you enjoy the sunshine. This outdoor rocking chairs for adults are ideal items with decoration and seat function to have in your garden or patio places!