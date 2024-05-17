Outsunny 2-Person Patio Glider Bench Gliding Chair Loveseat Black

Made of weather-resistant fabric, the mesh seat and backrest of this glider bench keeps you comfortable. The curved and smooth rocker arms support you as you sit. Metal frame of the garden rocker is tough, and it's crafted into a gliding shape for it to move forwards and backwards gently. Enjoy a relaxing day in the sun or shade with our love seats for garden.