Outsunny Rocking Chair Porch Slat Cushion Acacia Hardwood Deck Outdoor

This Outsunny outdoor rocking chair is an idea addition to your garden and patio. Made from high quality durable acacia hardwood, it will match any indoor or outdoor decoration. The chair comes complete with 5 cm padded cushions for your comfort and thick dlats on the back and seat will offer added stability and durability. Kick back, relax, and enjoy the smooth rocking glide while socializing or indulging yourself in your favorite book.