Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Rattan Storage Bench Stool Box Seat Seater Wicker Outdoor
image 1 of Outsunny Rattan Storage Bench Stool Box Seat Seater Wicker Outdoorimage 2 of Outsunny Rattan Storage Bench Stool Box Seat Seater Wicker Outdoorimage 3 of Outsunny Rattan Storage Bench Stool Box Seat Seater Wicker Outdoorimage 4 of Outsunny Rattan Storage Bench Stool Box Seat Seater Wicker Outdoorimage 5 of Outsunny Rattan Storage Bench Stool Box Seat Seater Wicker Outdoor

Outsunny Rattan Storage Bench Stool Box Seat Seater Wicker Outdoor

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£135.99

£135.99/each

Outsunny Rattan Storage Bench Stool Box Seat Seater Wicker Outdoor
This rattan storage box with seating for two persons is a great addition to your outdoor living. Made using an aluminum frame and covered with PE rattan, it will not rust and fade. With seating for 2 and a storage box underneath to keep the the seating cushion when not in use. Use the storage area to keep magazine and books handy, while enjoying the outdoors.
Made from highquality durable PE rattan130L capacity offers enough space for seat cushionsHydraulic system makes it easy to open

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here