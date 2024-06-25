Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Kitchen Flour Canister - Cream

Keep your kitchen essentials fresh in the most stylish of fashion with this Kitchen Flour Storage Tin from Harbour Housewares.

Made from lightweight metal with a powder-coated finish, these canisters possess a real vintage charm, and the airtight seal created around the easy-open metal lid will ensure that your contents stay fresher for longer.

The neutral cream colour means these canisters will blend perfectly with any colour scheme, making them a perfect housewarming present as well as a nice gift to yourself!