Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Kitchen Utensils Canister - Cream

Say goodbye to the frustration of a blocked cutlery drawer with this Vintage Metal Kitchen Utensil Holder from Harbour Housewares.

Made from lightweight metal with a powder coated finish, this storage tin is full of vintage charm, with its neutral cream colour a certainty to suit any kind of kitchen decor.

Standing 135mm tall, this caddy blends perfectly with with our Tea, Coffee and Sugar canisters, and will comfortably house your cooking spoons, spatulas, whisks and other large kitchen utensils.