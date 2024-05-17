Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal First Aid Box - 23cm - Grey

Keep your first aid and medical supplies organised and easily-accessible in stylish fashion with this First Aid Kit and Medicine Storage Box from Harbour Housewares.

Made from lightweight metal with a powder-coated finish, these Canisters possess a real vintage charm, and the elegant handles positioned on the sides makes transporting a doddle.

The interior features a removable top layer that is split into multiple sections, allowing easy organisation of all your essential pills, plasters and other medical bits and bobs.

With a complete matching range of Home and Kitchen Storage solutions available, you can be confident that Harbour Housewares has everything you need to create your perfect home.