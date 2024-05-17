Marketplace.
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal First Aid Box - 23cm - Grey
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal First Aid Box - 23cm - Greyimage 2 of Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal First Aid Box - 23cm - Greyimage 3 of Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal First Aid Box - 23cm - Greyimage 4 of Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal First Aid Box - 23cm - Greyimage 5 of Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal First Aid Box - 23cm - Grey

Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal First Aid Box - 23cm - Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£13.00

£13.00/each

Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal First Aid Box - 23cm - Grey
Keep your first aid and medical supplies organised and easily-accessible in stylish fashion with this First Aid Kit and Medicine Storage Box from Harbour Housewares.Made from lightweight metal with a powder-coated finish, these Canisters possess a real vintage charm, and the elegant handles positioned on the sides makes transporting a doddle.The interior features a removable top layer that is split into multiple sections, allowing easy organisation of all your essential pills, plasters and other medical bits and bobs.With a complete matching range of Home and Kitchen Storage solutions available, you can be confident that Harbour Housewares has everything you need to create your perfect home.

View all Kitchen Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here