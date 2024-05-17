Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal First Aid Box - 23cm - White

Keep your first aid and medical supplies organised and easily-accessible in stylish fashion with this First Aid Kit and Medicine Storage Box from Harbour Housewares.

Made from lightweight metal with a powder-coated finish, these Canisters possess a real vintage charm, and the elegant handles positioned on the sides makes transporting a doddle.

The interior features a removable top layer that is split into multiple sections, allowing easy organisation of all your essential pills, plasters and other medical bits and bobs.

The matte white colour means these canisters will complement any colour scheme, making them a perfect housewarming present as well as a nice gift to yourself!

With a complete matching range of Home and Kitchen Storage solutions available, you can be confident that Harbour Housewares has everything you need to create your perfect home.