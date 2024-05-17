Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Kitchen Canister - 15.5cm - Orange

Keep your favourite sweet treats and midnight snacks fresher for longer with our range of Hand-Printed Porcelain Biscuit Barrels from Nicola Spring - the perfect way to give your home kitchen that perfect finishing decorative touch.

Standing 252mm tall and with a diameter of 156mm, this barrel offers more than enough space to store your biscuits, cookies and cakes of choice, with the elegant handle-access lid providing a perfect, airtight seal. The durable porcelain is dishwasher-safe too, so easy to clean and re-use again and again.

Each individual piece has been carefully Hand-Printed with a vintage, Japanese-style pattern, giving every jar a truly unique finish.