Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal First Aid Box - 28cm - Grey

Keep your first aid and medical supplies organised and easily-accessible in stylish fashion with this Vintage First Aid Tin from Harbour Housewares.

Made from lightweight metal with a powder-coated finish, these first aid tins possess a real vintage charm, and the elegant handle positioned on top of the airtight lid makes access a doddle.

The interior features a removable top layer that is split into multiple sections, allowing easy organisation of all your essential pills, plasters and other medical bits and bobs.