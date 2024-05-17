Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Large Drinks Bucket - Silver

Take entertaining and events to the next level with the Drinks Cooler Party Bucket from Harbour Housewares.

Made from lightweight metal, this tub possesses a real vintage charm, and is large enough to ensure you and your guests have ample supply of refreshments all night long!

Perfect for home use and corporate business events - you could even use it as a display in your store!

Features two carry handles for easy transportation.

Suitable for use both inside and outside.

With a complete matching range of Home and Kitchen Storage solutions available, you can be confident that Harbour Housewares has everything you need to create your perfect home.