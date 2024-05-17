Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Kitchen Bread Bin - 40cm - Cream

This Metal Vintage Bread Bin from Harbour Housewares allows you to keep your kitchen essentials fresh in the most stylish of fashion.

Made from lightweight metal with a powder-coated finish, these canisters possess a real vintage charm, and the airtight seal created around the easy-open metal lid will ensure that your contents stay fresher for longer.

The contemporary colours mean these canisters will blend perfectly with any colour scheme, making them a perfect housewarming present as well as a nice gift to yourself!

With matching canisters for Tea, Coffee, Sugar and Biscuits also available, the Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Canisters Range offers everything you need to create your complete kitchen, whether at home or in the workplace.