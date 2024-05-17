HOMCOM Oscillating Tower Fan Remote Control 3 Speed Modes Black

Keep your home delightfully cool without sacrificing on style, thanks to this HOMCOM tower fan. It features three speed settings and four wind modes, you can easily change them with remote control or LCD screen, with oscillating movement pumping air over a greater area to keep the whole room cool. 12-hour timer allows you to set a specific time for the standing fan to stop, making it ideal for using at night. Our oscillating fan is a must-have as the temperatures raise for the seasons ahead.