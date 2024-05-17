Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Oscillating Tower Fan Remote Control 3 Speed Modes Black
image 1 of HOMCOM Oscillating Tower Fan Remote Control 3 Speed Modes Blackimage 2 of HOMCOM Oscillating Tower Fan Remote Control 3 Speed Modes Blackimage 3 of HOMCOM Oscillating Tower Fan Remote Control 3 Speed Modes Blackimage 4 of HOMCOM Oscillating Tower Fan Remote Control 3 Speed Modes Blackimage 5 of HOMCOM Oscillating Tower Fan Remote Control 3 Speed Modes Black

HOMCOM Oscillating Tower Fan Remote Control 3 Speed Modes Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£69.99

£69.99/each

HOMCOM Oscillating Tower Fan Remote Control 3 Speed Modes Black
Keep your home delightfully cool without sacrificing on style, thanks to this HOMCOM tower fan. It features three speed settings and four wind modes, you can easily change them with remote control or LCD screen, with oscillating movement pumping air over a greater area to keep the whole room cool. 12-hour timer allows you to set a specific time for the standing fan to stop, making it ideal for using at night. Our oscillating fan is a must-have as the temperatures raise for the seasons ahead.
Can be changed between four modeLCD screen on front for easy controlOscillating design

View all Heating & Cooling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here