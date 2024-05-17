HOMCOM Oscillating Floor Fan Indoor Air Tower Standing, 3 Speed

Keep your cool all day long with this metal fan from HOMCOM. It blends together a sturdy round base with a 110-124 cm adjustable metal pole, offering all-day sturdy support and providing suitable height wind direction. The remote or on-unit buttons allow you to change the oscillation, speeds, and modes of the tall fan easily. Includes the 7.5-hour timer, making you stop it after a particular time for safety and electricity saving, perfect for when you're fallen asleep.