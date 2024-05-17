HOMCOM 78.5cm Oscillation Tower Fan with Remote Control 3-Speed Black

Stay comfortably cool as the days and nights get hotter with this tower fan from HOMCOM. The multi-setting mode allows you to choose between three different speeds and three types of wind (natural /normal/sleeping) for a better cooling experience with the standing fan. A built-in timer function allows you to use in the sleeping. Oscillating fan is a must for anyone working in offices or are refined to small and stuffy spaces.