HOMCOM 30" LED Tower Fan with 70 Oscillation Remote Controller Grey

Keep yourself cool the easy way: opt for this tower fan from HOMCOM. The 70 degree oscallating movement can be turned on and off, allowing you to keep cool over a large area or just in a particular direction. It features three speed settings and normal, natural and sleep air flow to keep you cool how you like. The bedroom fan can be controlled via the on-unit buttons or with the remote, and it is finished with a ten-hour timer, which is perfect for setting up at night.