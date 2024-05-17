Harbour Housewares Round Metal Kitchen Tea Coffee Sugar Canisters - White

The Harbour Housewares range of Metal Tea Coffee and Sugar sets provides the perfect storage solution for all your morning essentials, ensuring maximum freshness and enabling you to deliver that perfect cuppa or caffeine kick every time.

The right accessories can really round off the look and feel of your kitchen, whether you choose to cast them as the heroes of the piece or as the subtle support that helps the rest of your decor come alive.

The sleek cylindrical silhouette of these kitchen canisters packs a real modern, contemporary flavour - a delicious example of minimalist design. The white matte finish of the fitted metal lid will sit perfectly alongside your existing appliances, this bright white colour is sure to welcome you like the morning sun as you prepare to start your day.

Contents are kept fresh thanks to a durable rubber seal around the rim - the ideal storage solution for tea bags and loose leaves alike.