Marketplace.
Ashley 2pc Glass Salt & Pepper Shaker Set - Clear

Ashley 2pc Glass Salt & Pepper Shaker Set - Clear

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£7.00

£7.00/each

Ashley 2pc Glass Salt & Pepper Shaker Set - Clear
These 2 sturdy shakers with aluminium lids have transparent glass bodies that allow you to easily identify what'Â­s inside & when you are running low.They are intended for salt & pepper but also ideal for spice, seasoning, fine herbs, sugar & other condiments making them perfect for use in your kitchen at home or even hotels.Approx Size: H9. 5cm x W4cm

View all Food Storage & Water Bottles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here