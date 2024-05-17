Ashley 2pc Glass Salt & Pepper Shaker Set - Clear

These 2 sturdy shakers with aluminium lids have transparent glass bodies that allow you to easily identify what'Â­s inside & when you are running low.

They are intended for salt & pepper but also ideal for spice, seasoning, fine herbs, sugar & other condiments making them perfect for use in your kitchen at home or even hotels.

Approx Size: H9. 5cm x W4cm