Marketplace.
image 1 of Resol Gala 4 Seater Garden Dining Table - White
image 1 of Resol Gala 4 Seater Garden Dining Table - Whiteimage 2 of Resol Gala 4 Seater Garden Dining Table - Whiteimage 3 of Resol Gala 4 Seater Garden Dining Table - Whiteimage 4 of Resol Gala 4 Seater Garden Dining Table - Whiteimage 5 of Resol Gala 4 Seater Garden Dining Table - White

Resol Gala 4 Seater Garden Dining Table - White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£29.99

£29.99/each

Resol Gala 4 Seater Garden Dining Table - White
Whether you're pitched up off the trail or on the beach, or simply entertaining in the back garden, the sturdy stainless steel construction of our dining dishes means they're built to keep you and your party catered for from first course to last; from sunrise to sunset and beyond!

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here