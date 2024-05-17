Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Clothes Peg Bucket - Cream

Keep your washing and laundry supplies organised and easily-accessible in stylish fashion with this Vintage Peg Bucket from Harbour Housewares.

Made from lightweight metal with a powder-coated finish, this tub possesses a real vintage charm, and the elegant carry handle makes storage and transportation a breeze.

The gorgeous colour means your bucket will complement any colour scheme, making it a perfect housewarming present as well as a nice gift to yourself!

With a complete matching range of Home and Kitchen Storage solutions available, you can be confident that Harbour Housewares has everything you need to create your perfect home.