HOMCOM 16 Inch Pedestal Fan Height Adjustable 7.5h 85 Oscillation

Stay comfortably cool during those hot summer afternoons and nights with this fan with remote control from HOMCOM. It is easy to use and perfect for home and office use. The tall fan features three variable speed settings and modes for personalised comfort. The 85 degree oscillation and 20cm adjustable range allow you to direct air to a specific point. A maximum 7.5 hour timer is perfect for night bedroom use. Fitted with an LED panel and comes with a remote for duo control.