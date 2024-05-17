Resol Olot 6 Seater Dining Table - Green

Bring a taste of the Costa Brava to your back garden this summer with the Resol Olot Rectangular Plastic Home Garden Family Dining Table.

Manufactured in Spain, this table is built from rugged, injected polypropylene, making it perfectly suited to the rigours of the British Summertime.

A central hole provides the perfect housing for a parasol.

Team with any of our wide range of Resol home garden chairs for the ultimate summer barbecue / garden party set up.