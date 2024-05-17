Marketplace.
image 1 of Resol Olot 6 Seater Dining Table - Green
image 1 of Resol Olot 6 Seater Dining Table - Greenimage 2 of Resol Olot 6 Seater Dining Table - Greenimage 3 of Resol Olot 6 Seater Dining Table - Greenimage 4 of Resol Olot 6 Seater Dining Table - Greenimage 5 of Resol Olot 6 Seater Dining Table - Green

Resol Olot 6 Seater Dining Table - Green

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£76.00

£76.00/each

Resol Olot 6 Seater Dining Table - Green
Bring a taste of the Costa Brava to your back garden this summer with the Resol Olot Rectangular Plastic Home Garden Family Dining Table.Manufactured in Spain, this table is built from rugged, injected polypropylene, making it perfectly suited to the rigours of the British Summertime.A central hole provides the perfect housing for a parasol.Team with any of our wide range of Resol home garden chairs for the ultimate summer barbecue / garden party set up.

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here