Harbour Housewares 2 Seater Compact Dining Set - Brown/Black

This Compact Dining Table & Chairs Set from Harbour Housewares brings contemporary style to any kitchen or dining room, with a streamlined stowaway design that will ensure even the smallest spaces never feel overwhelmed.

The tubular steel framework offers exceptional strength and stability, whilst remaining light enough for the pieces to be moved easily around the room as demand dictates and further space can be saved when the suite is not in use, as the chairs tuck seamlessly beneath the table.

The open design also takes advantage of one of interior design's great secrets: because more of the surrounding floor space is left visible, the room, therefore, feels larger than it is and the dark wood finish provides a natural texture that will sit comfortably within a broad spectrum of interior styles!