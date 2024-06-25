Harbour Housewares Cotton Garden Hammock with Spreader Bars - Pink/Green Stripe

The Harbour Housewares collection of Garden Hammocks gives you a stylish and comfortable place to while away the hours on those glorious hot summer days.

A staple of Central and South American sleeping habits for centuries, the hammock has grown to become a true symbol of relaxation and carefree living.

These hammocks have been crafted in the Brazilian style, using heavyweight cotton for the ultimate in softness and comfort. Each end has been finished with a wooden spreader bar that keeps the fabric taut and open - perfect for sun worshippers!

Two robust hanging loops allow you to hang your hammock from any suitably sturdy tree or similar garden feature.