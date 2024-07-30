Harbour Housewares Folding Metal Beach Chairs - Blue/Green Stripe - Pack of 2

Bring some classic British Summertime style to your back garden this summer with this set of 2 Folding Metal Beach and Garden Camping Armchairs from Harbour Housewares.

Crafted to a design steeped in tradition, the vibrant striped canvas that forms the business part of these seats clings tightly around a strong metal frame that offers the perfect blend of easy-carry lightness and long lasting durability.

Two solid arm rests allow you to sit back and relax in comfort and confidence, while the breathable nature of the canvas seat helps protect against your back getting too hot.

When the day is done, these chairs fold completely flat for simple, space-saving storage.