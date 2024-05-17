Argon Tableware Plastic Chopping Board - 45cm x 30cm - Green

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Keep your kitchen counters clean, coordinated and clear of cross-contamination with our Colour-Coded Chopping Board collection from Argon Tableware. Each of our boards has been crafted from Polyethylene plastic, making them hardwearing, hygienic and well at home in both domestic and professional food preparation environments alike. The large surface area offers ample room for slicing, dicing and julienning foods and ingredients of all shapes and sizes, while the vibrant colour-coding conforms with industry recommendations.

Keep your kitchen counters clean, coordinated and clear of cross-contamination with our Colour-Coded Chopping Board collection from Argon Tableware. Each of our boards has been crafted from Polyethylene plastic, making them hardwearing, hygienic and well at home in both domestic and professional food preparation environments alike. The large surface area offers ample room for slicing, dicing and julienning foods and ingredients of all shapes and sizes, while the vibrant colour-coding conforms with industry recommendations. Blue: Raw Fish & Seafood Brown: Cooked Meats Green: Fruits & Vegetables Red: Raw Meats White: Bakery & Dairy Yellow:Raw Poultry & Chicken

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.