Argon Tableware Stainless Steel Sieve - 10cm

An essential bit of kitchen kit in home and professional spaces alike, this Stainless Steel Sieve from Argon Tableware will help you sift, strain and drain rice, grains, flour and vegetables with ease.

The sleek metal construction promotes long-lasting performance and durability; perfect for domestic kitchens and busy, bustling restaurants alike.

The fine mesh allow water and other liquids to easily pass through whilst keeping solid foods and ingredients contained.

The elongated handle, meanwhile, provides maximum comfort and control during use, while a handy notch at the top lets you rest your sieve across the mixing bowl, pot or pan for hands-free use.