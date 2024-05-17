Argon Tableware Stainless Steel Colander - 21.5cm

An essential bit of kitchen kit in home and professional spaces alike, this Stainless Steel Colander from Argon Tableware will help you strain, drain and rinse potatoes, pasta and vegetables with ease.

The sleek metal construction promotes long-lasting performance and durability; perfect for domestic kitchens and busy, bustling restaurants alike.

The perforated sides allow water and other liquids to easily pass through whilst keeping solid foods and ingredients contained.

Twin handles, meanwhile, provide maximum comfort and control during use, while the footed base offers maximum stability on the countertop.