Marketplace.
image 1 of Argon Tableware Stainless Steel Box Grater
image 1 of Argon Tableware Stainless Steel Box Graterimage 2 of Argon Tableware Stainless Steel Box Graterimage 3 of Argon Tableware Stainless Steel Box Graterimage 4 of Argon Tableware Stainless Steel Box Graterimage 5 of Argon Tableware Stainless Steel Box Grater

Argon Tableware Stainless Steel Box Grater

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£9.00

£9.00/each

Argon Tableware Stainless Steel Box Grater
This Box Grater from Harbour Housewares will prove to be the perfect multi-functional secret weapon in home and professional kitchens alike.Each of its four sides serves a different purpose: Shred hard cheeses, cucumber and carrots with the large and small holes; finely grate chocolate, nutmeg and citrus with the zester, and get those perfect shavings of parmesan or potatoes with the horizontal slicer.The stainless steel construction boasts long-lasting durability and performance, while the top handle offers both maximum control while in use, and easy storage when not.Please note, we recommend washing your grater by hand, as the materials can occasionally tarnish when brought into contact with certain dishwasher salts.

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here