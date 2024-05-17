Argon Tableware Stainless Steel Box Grater

This Box Grater from Harbour Housewares will prove to be the perfect multi-functional secret weapon in home and professional kitchens alike.

Each of its four sides serves a different purpose: Shred hard cheeses, cucumber and carrots with the large and small holes; finely grate chocolate, nutmeg and citrus with the zester, and get those perfect shavings of parmesan or potatoes with the horizontal slicer.

The stainless steel construction boasts long-lasting durability and performance, while the top handle offers both maximum control while in use, and easy storage when not.

Please note, we recommend washing your grater by hand, as the materials can occasionally tarnish when brought into contact with certain dishwasher salts.