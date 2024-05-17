Ashley Manual Food Chopper - Green

This hand press food chopper is manufactured from durable food grade plastic material with sharp stainless steel blades plus an easy push down soft touch plunger which is lockable for space saving storage.

It is easy to disassemble for cleaning purposes & is ideal for chopping onions & vegetables, garlic, nuts & herbs etc.

It is lightweight & easy to carry making it perfect for outdoor picnics & camping etc.

Approx Size: H30cm x 12. 5cm