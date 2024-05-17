Harbour Housewares Stainless Steel Spaghetti Measure - Silver

Pasta is always a crowd-pleasing dish to put on the table, but deciding how much to prepare can be a challenge since noodles don't fit easily into measuring cups. Fortunately, the Harbour Housewares Stainless Steel Spaghetti Measure makes it easy to measure out the precise amount of spaghetti to serve to any crowd.

This cooking tool takes the guesswork out of making spaghetti, so that you end up with fewer leftovers and everyone gets a satisfying portion.

- Use the holes to determine how much spaghetti to prepare

- 4 openings let you measure noodles for 1 to 4 guests

- 100 per cent stainless steel construction prevents rust and corrosion

- Dishwasher safe design ensures simple clean-up

- Measures 16. 5cm in length for easy storage

- Great gift for anyone who loves to cook Italian food at home

Measure spaghetti the simple way and cut down dramatically on food waste! Order the Harbour Housewares Stainless Steel Spaghetti Measure today.