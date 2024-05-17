Marketplace.
image 1 of Nicola Spring Glass Kitchen Sand Timer - 60 Minutes - Clear
image 1 of Nicola Spring Glass Kitchen Sand Timer - 60 Minutes - Clearimage 2 of Nicola Spring Glass Kitchen Sand Timer - 60 Minutes - Clearimage 3 of Nicola Spring Glass Kitchen Sand Timer - 60 Minutes - Clearimage 4 of Nicola Spring Glass Kitchen Sand Timer - 60 Minutes - Clear

Nicola Spring Glass Kitchen Sand Timer - 60 Minutes - Clear

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£15.00

£15.00/each

Nicola Spring Glass Kitchen Sand Timer - 60 Minutes - Clear
Sand Timers and Hour Glasses have been around for hundreds of years. The traditional hour glass design and its functionality is proven and hard to beat!Sand Timers are useful for numerous applications around the house ranging from cooking times to exercising.With crisp white sand they will also make a good addition to your mantle piece.

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here