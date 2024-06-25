Argon Tableware White Enamel Colander - 23.5cm - Green

An essential part of any cook's culinary arsenal, this Enamel Colander from Argon Tableware lets you drain pasta, potatoes and other boiled vegetables quickly and efficiently.

A pressed steel shell provides exceptional pound-for-pound strength and durability, making our Enamel Collection perfectly-suited to both home and professional kitchens alike.

The white enamel coating, meanwhile, helps make post-service cleaning easier by reducing sticking, while the coloured rim provides a chic retro-inspired finish.

The large bowl offers plenty of room for whatever foods you need to drain, while twin side handles allow for easy carrying from stovetop to sink.