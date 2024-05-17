Argon Tableware Marble Pestle & Mortar Set - 13cm - Grey

This Marble Pestle and Mortar Set from Argon Tableware brings 30,000 years of culinary expertise to your kitchen, letting you quickly crush herbs and spices to create all manner of delicious homemade dishes.

It's a near-universal opinion that when it comes to food, fresher is most definitely better. Even if we're on board with moulding our own meatballs, however, many of us still find ourselves reaching for that same supermarket jar of dried 'Mixed Herbs' that's been sitting at the back of the rack for goodness-knows-how-long.

This gorgeous Mortar and Pestle Set allows you to prepare all manner of crushed, mashed or bruised herbs and spices fresh to order, as well as homemade dips and sauces such as pesto, hummus and guacamole. The deep well and steep sides offer plenty of room for pulverisation while eliminating the risk of contents spilling out that can occur with smaller models.

A solid stone construction makes these pieces sturdy enough to satisfy even the most demanding kitchen, while the natural marble pattern provides an on-trend contemporary aesthetic.

Protip: To clean, grind some uncooked rice in your mortar. This will help pull out any remnants or residue. Gently rinse with warm soapy water and dry before using again.