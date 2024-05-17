Marketplace.
image 1 of Ashley 3pc Plastic Measuring Jug Set - White
image 1 of Ashley 3pc Plastic Measuring Jug Set - Whiteimage 2 of Ashley 3pc Plastic Measuring Jug Set - Whiteimage 3 of Ashley 3pc Plastic Measuring Jug Set - White

Ashley 3pc Plastic Measuring Jug Set - White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£9.00

£9.00/each

Ashley 3pc Plastic Measuring Jug Set - White
These measuring jugs are stackable for space saving storage & are manufactured with a durable plastic body & convenient handle for ease of use.Approx Capacity: 250, 500, 1000mlBPA Free.

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here