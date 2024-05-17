Hammer & Tongs Ornate Cabinet Hinge - H95mm - Black

Add an authentic antique finish to your cupboards and furnishings with our Hammer & Tongs Ornate Cabinet Hinge.

Crafted from iron with a classic powder-coated finish, this handle is ideal for adding an air of rustic country cottage chic to your interior, whether upcycling a storage unit or embarking on a full redecorating project.