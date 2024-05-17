Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Plant Pot with Saucer - 20.5cm - Orange

Show your favourite household garden plants and flowers off in style with these Hand-Printed Porcelain Flower and Plant Pots from Nicola Spring.

With a diameter of 203mm and a height of 220mm, these pots are the perfect size for a wide array of plants and flowers. Their durable Porcelain construction means you can use them with confidence both inside and out, and their beautiful, vintage Japanese-style printed design makes them perfect for showing off a little bit of Summer, all year round!

Each pot comes with a drainage hole in the bottom, and a drip tray to keep spills and mess to a minimum and ensure that both your plant and home are always pristine.

Each individual piece has been carefully Hand-Printed with a vintage, Japanese-style pattern, giving every jar a truly unique finish.