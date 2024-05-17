kleankin Round Bathroom Mirror, Wall Mirror Aluminium Frame, 40x40 cm

A touch of style to any room, in a classic way - this kleankin round makeup mirror. The frame, made from aluminium for a strong outer structure, is made into a round design: it's simple and forever style. A piece to keep with you for this season and next. Comes with two back hooks - attach to a wall wherever you want - also easy to move places whenever you want.