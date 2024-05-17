kleankin Illuminated Bathroom Mirror with LED Lights, Defogging Film

Running a bright ring around style, this kleankin bathroom led mirror is an excellent addition to your home. A clean and simple rounded shape, it comes with an outer LED light: choose between the warm white, white and cool colour and adjust the brightness to what you want - ideal for using both day and night. Controlled by a touch switch, it's easy to use - also has handy memory function. Complete with the defog feature, so you can still use this mirror around steam and mist.