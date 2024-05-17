LAV Troya Glass Footed Tumblers - 150ml - Pack of 12

Add a splash of striking Eastern Mediterranean style to your home bar or drinks cabinet with these Troya Footed Tumblers from LAV.

Since its mid-90s foundation amongst the rolling hills of western Turkey, LAV has prided itself on its reputation as an innovative and technology-oriented company, a reputation that has fuelled its growth to become one of the leading global producers in glass drinkware and tableware.

The sleek fluted silhouette of these glasses makes them the perfect serving vessel for a variety of beverages, from freshly-squeezed fruit juice and water to cocktails and aperitvos.

The short stem provides an elegant finish while also allowing the user to cup the base of the glass, improving heat transfer when consuming drinks like aromatic IPAs or brandy.