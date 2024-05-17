LAV Vega Glass Coffee Cups - 350ml - Pack of 6

"Bring cool contemporary style to any tea or coffee morning with these Vega Glass Coffee Cups from LAV.

Crafted from tempered glass, these pieces possess a strength and resistance that will stand up effortlessly to the rigours of home and professional establishments alike. That same resistance also applies to extreme changes in heat, meaning you can serve fresh, hot tea or coffee without fear of cracking.

The crystal clarity provides a natural showpiece for those who want to show off their barista skills - perfect for Cappuccino, Macchiato or any other layered caffiene creations!

Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Vega collection of Drinking Glassware is sure to fill your home with LAV."