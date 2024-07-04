Marketplace.
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Restaurant Glass Tumblers - 430ml - Clear - Pack of 6
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Restaurant Glass Tumblers - 430ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 2 of Bormioli Rocco Restaurant Glass Tumblers - 430ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 3 of Bormioli Rocco Restaurant Glass Tumblers - 430ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 4 of Bormioli Rocco Restaurant Glass Tumblers - 430ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 5 of Bormioli Rocco Restaurant Glass Tumblers - 430ml - Clear - Pack of 6

Bormioli Rocco Restaurant Glass Tumblers - 430ml - Clear - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£21.00

£21.00/each

Bormioli Rocco Restaurant Glass Tumblers - 430ml - Clear - Pack of 6
Add a splash of striking Italian style to any home, bar or restaurant with these Acqua Drinking Tumblers from Bormioli Rocco.Each piece in this collection has been crafted from Star Glass, a signature of the Bormioli brand that provides exceptional transparency and brilliance, allowing for the perfect appreciation of the colours of the beverages contained within.The subtle angle of these tumblers will add a contemporary flavour to any table, with their tapered shape encouraging the development of fragrances and flavours to bring the very best out of your beverage.Laser-cut rims provide a premium finish while ensuring a smooth and refined tasting experience with every sip.

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here