Bormioli Rocco Restaurant Glass Tumblers - 430ml - Clear - Pack of 6

Add a splash of striking Italian style to any home, bar or restaurant with these Acqua Drinking Tumblers from Bormioli Rocco.

Each piece in this collection has been crafted from Star Glass, a signature of the Bormioli brand that provides exceptional transparency and brilliance, allowing for the perfect appreciation of the colours of the beverages contained within.

The subtle angle of these tumblers will add a contemporary flavour to any table, with their tapered shape encouraging the development of fragrances and flavours to bring the very best out of your beverage.

Laser-cut rims provide a premium finish while ensuring a smooth and refined tasting experience with every sip.