Argon Tableware Reusable Plastic Wine Glasses - 500ml - Pack of 6

Perfect for picnics, garden parties or even professional establishments frequented by clumsy patrons, these Reusable Plastic Wine Glasses from Argon Tableware will help keep the drinks flowing without fear of breakages.

The angular, elongated bowl of these goblets lends a premium, pristine aesthetic to any al fresco environment, with a tapered rim concentrating the finer notes and flavours of your grape-based beverage of choice to ensure maximum satisfaction in every sip.

The 500ml capacity provides the perfect serving vessel for drinks of all shapes, grapes and sizes - from Rioja, Riesling and Rose to refreshing summer Gin & Tonic cocktails and beyond!