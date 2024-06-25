Argon Tableware Reusable Plastic Highball Glasses - 580ml - Pack of 6

Perfect for picnics, garden parties or even professional establishments frequented by clumsy patrons, these Reusable Plastic Highball Glasses from Argon Tableware will help keep the drinks flowing without fear of breakages.

The classic faceted design of these glasses brings the character of classic bars and diners to any al fresco gathering, as well as allowing them to be stacked together for convenient, space-saving storage.

The 580ml capacity provides the perfect serving vessel for drinks of all shapes, grapes and sizes - from soft drinks to spirits, freshly-squeezed fruit juice to bottled beers and beyond!