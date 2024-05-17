Rink Drink Shot Glasses - 65ml - Pack of 6

Whether you're serving shots or after dinner drinks, you want to offer up those drinks to guests in the most stylish way possible. The Rink Drink Shot / Liqueur Glasses have an elegant, traditional look that will make the perfect impression. - Perfect for spirits, after dinner drinks and shots - Simple cylindrical shape for a classic look that will always be in fashion - Premium quality crystal clear glass construction - Dishwasher safe for easy care - Standard 65 mL shot size - Glasses are 60mm tall by 46mm in diameter - Professional quality, suitable for use in restaurants and bars - Perfect gift for weddings, hosts and hostesses, housewarmings and more Serve everything from after dinner cordials to handcrafted shot cocktails in sophisticated style! Order the Rink Drink Shot / Liqueur Glasses now.