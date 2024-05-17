Rink Drink Martini Glasses - 175ml - Clear - Pack of 6

Bring some classic style to your bar, restaurant or cocktail party with our best-selling Rink Drink Martini Glasses. Crafted into the iconic inverted cone shape, these glasses are immediately recognisable, while their toughened glass construction and high-clarity sparkle offers a genuine sense of luxury. The elongated stem ensures your drink stays colder for longer, away from the residual heat of the fingers, while the sloping sides and wide surface area serve to accentuate the flavours and aromas of your favourite cocktails. These glasses come packaged in a beautifully coloured gift box, making them an ideal housewarming present for any budding cocktail connoisseur, while also serving as a handy storage solution when not in use. As with all Rink Drink glassware, these cocktail glasses are 100% dishwasher safe, designed to last for years to come, and perfectly suited to both home and professional bar or restaurant use.