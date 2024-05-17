Rink Drink Margarita Glasses - 295ml - Clear - Pack of 6

Create the perfect tequila concoction with our Rink Drink Margarita Cocktail Glasses. The wide rimmed bowl provides plenty of room for mixers, ice and your favourite alcoholic flavours. While the striking style of these glasses is obvious, the iconic silhouette has its practical benefits, too - the large surface area provided by the wide bowl maximises the amount of fragrance and aroma to come forth from your beverage, making this the ideal vessel to serve up your carefully curated cocktails. These glasses come packaged in a beautifully coloured gift box, making them an ideal housewarming present for any budding cocktail connoisseur, while also serving as a handy storage solution when not in use. As with all Rink Drink glassware, these cocktail glasses are 100% dishwasher safe, designed to last for years to come, and perfectly suited to both home and professional bar or restaurant use.